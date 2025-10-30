Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1432.33 croreNet profit of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1432.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1191.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1432.331191.97 20 OPM %13.8211.64 -PBDT88.1045.01 96 PBT17.79-16.78 LP NP15.33-9.91 LP
