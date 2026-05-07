Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.51, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% jump in NIFTY and a 22.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.51, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78192.1, up 0.3%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 18.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40806.65, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 609.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1562.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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