Japan Market surges near to record high

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged by 744.63 points, or 1.91%, to finish at 39,910.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew 33.69 points, 1.26%, to 2,709.42.

Total 27 of 33 Topix sectors ended higher. Mining was the best performing sector, gaining 2.6%, followed by Oil & Coal Products (up 2.07%), Electric Appliances (up 2.05%), Marine Transportation (up 2.03%), Insurance (up 1.94%), Banks (up 1.82%), and Real Estate (up 1.78%) sectors.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japans unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in January, from a revised 2.5% recorded in the previous month, but the purchasing managers index for manufacturing activity fell to 47.2 in February. A PMI reading under 50 represents a contraction compared to the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 150 yen range against greenback on Friday. The yen was changing at 150.40 per US dollar compared 149.93 on Thursday.

Japan stock market finished session near record high on Friday, 1 March 2024, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight after the US inflation data met the market's expectations and optimism surrounding artificial intelligence