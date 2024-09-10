Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan markets extend losses

Japan markets extend losses

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Japanese markets extended recent losses as investors looked ahead to upcoming Fed and BoJ policy meetings later this month.
The Nikkei average slid 0.16 percent to 36,159.16, extending losses for a sixth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent lower at 2,576.54 in its fifth straight session of losses.
Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo plunged 8.6 percent after its lung cancer drug with AstraZeneca showed mixed results in a late-stage trial.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Technology stocks performed well, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallying 3.5 percent and Advantest adding 1.2 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Diabetes

Late-night sleepers face 50% greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

Air India Express

AI Express to phase out biz class seats by 2025; to have 100 planes by Dec

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

HM Amit Shah urges security agencies to use AI for checking cybercrimes

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Circularity of critical minerals for India's clean energy transition

GST

Cheaper cancer drugs, pricier cars: Here's what 54th GST Council discussed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon