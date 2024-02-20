Sensex (    %)
                        
Japan Nikkei closes down as gains locked in

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Japan share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, as profit-taking triggered after key benchmark indices hit fresh 34-year highs. However, market losses capped. As some export-related issues were sought on a weaker yen against greenback.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 106.77 points, or 0.28%, to 38,363.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.39 points, 0.28%, to 2,632.30.
Total 24 of 33 TSE sectors closed down, with Insurance, Pulp & Paper, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Securities & Commodities Futures, and Services issues being notable losers, while Machinery, Marine Transportation, and Pharmaceutical issues were notable gainers.
Among individual shares, Nintendo shares declined 1.1%, extending yesterdays 5.8% drop, after reports said its next-generation console would be delayed.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 150 range against greenback on Tuesday, supported partly by buying from domestic importer. The yen depreciated to 150.17 against greenback, compared with 149.97 on Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

