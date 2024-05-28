Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japan Nikkei falls on rate hikes woes

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Japan stock market finished session in mixed territory on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, with sentiment weighed down by concerns over rising long-term interest rates after data showed Japan's service prices at the fastest clip in over 30 years.
However, market losses capped as the Bank of Japan's key measurements of underlying inflation in April all fell below its 2% target for the first time since August 2022, stoking fresh uncertainty over the timing of rate hike. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank will raise interest rates from current near-zero levels if underlying inflation accelerates toward 2% as it currently projects. The data cast doubt on the BOJ's view that price rises are broadening beyond those driven by rising raw material costs, and likely to be sustained backed by robust domestic demand.
Traders were also monitoring a two-day symposium hosted by the Bank of Japan that features a panel discussion including senior monetary policymakers from Japan and the United States.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was down 44.65 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 38,855.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 2.14 points, 0.08%, to 2,768.50.
Total 16 of 33 TSE sectors declined, with Metal Products, Pharmaceutical, Foods, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Air Transportation, and Real Estate issues being notable losers, while Electric Power & Gas, Nonferrous Metals, Marine Transportation, Banks, and Mining issues were notable gainers.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Japans services producer price index, a measure of the cost of a range of goods and services provided by businesses to other firms and government entities, jumped 2.8% from a year earlier, compared to the previous month's annualized 2.3%, the BOJ reported Tuesday.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was little changed in upper 156 level against greenback on Tuesday, with investors hesitant to buy the dollar actively amid speculation that the Bank of Japan may normalize its monetary policy sooner than expected and caution over a potential yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities to halt the yen's slide. The dollar fetched 156.82 yen in Asian trade, as against 156.90 on Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon