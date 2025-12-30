Japan's Nikkei ends 0.36%

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 183 points or 0.36 percent to close trading at 50,343.50. The day's trading range was between 50,208.50 and 50,549.00.
Fujitsu and Nidec Corp, both rallied more than 2.2. percent. Dainippon Screen Mfg Co, Murata Mfg Co, Nitori Holdings Co, all gained more than 1 percent in Tuesday's trading.
Sumitomo Metal Mining led losses with a decline of 4.8 percent. Rakuten, Japan Steel Works, Mitsubishi Materials Corp, TOTO, all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.
