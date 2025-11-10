Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 474.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 273.23% to Rs 140.52 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears rose 474.02% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 273.23% to Rs 140.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales140.5237.65 273 OPM %8.9711.93 -PBDT11.452.92 292 PBT10.071.74 479 NP7.291.27 474
