Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks register strong gains

Japan stocks register strong gains

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Japanese markets logged strong gains, led by banks and technology stocks. The Nikkei average jumped 0.80 percent to 38,513.02 while the broader Topix index settled 1.27 percent higher at 2,714.72.

Advantest, Screen Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial climbed 2-4 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0.

That's down from 49.2 in October, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Smallcap shares outperform

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal accepts $20 mn grant assistance from China ahead of PM Oli's visit

Train, Indian Railway

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border over release of Iskcon temple priest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon