Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul standalone net profit rises 33.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Atul standalone net profit rises 33.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 1409.52 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 33.83% to Rs 172.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 1409.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1278.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1409.521278.68 10 OPM %15.5615.15 -PBDT276.59229.28 21 PBT221.84177.63 25 NP172.31128.75 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
