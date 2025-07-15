Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 25.16 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 399.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 270.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 6.50% to Rs 653.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93417 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd lost 4.71% to Rs 44.91. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 570.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 168.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd plummeted 4.69% to Rs 743.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19411 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bank of Maharashtra gains after Q1 PAT rises 23% YoY; clocks NIM of 3.95%

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Sambhv Steel Tubes gains on strong Q1 sales performance

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Indices trade with decent gains; pharma shares rally for 3rd day

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

