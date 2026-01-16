Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets closed lower due to political uncertainty ahead of a February vote.

The snap general election is likely to be held on Feb. 8, with official campaigning starting from Jan. 27, senior members of ruling parties reportedly said.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.32 percent to 53,936.17, extending losses from the previous session dragged down by heavyweights like Fast Retailing and Tokyo Electron. The broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent lower at 3,658.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News