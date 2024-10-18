Business Standard
Japanese markets end slightly higher

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly higher as the yen wakened beyond 150 per dollar. The Bank of Japan must focus on the economic impact of unstable markets and risks from overseas, Governor Kazuo Ueda said today, suggesting the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates further.

The Nikkei average rose 0.18 percent to 38,981.75 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,688.98.

Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.

 

National core CPI was up 2.4 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent but down from 2.8 percent a month earlier. Core CPI was up 0.2 percent on month, easing from 0.5 percent in August.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

