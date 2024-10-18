Business Standard
Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 38.92 crore

Net profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 2.03% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.9238.83 0 OPM %94.7894.93 -PBDT23.6823.36 1 PBT16.0915.79 2 NP12.0411.80 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

