Nifty October futures trade at premium

Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,965.55, a premium of 111.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,854.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 104.20 points or 0.42% to 24,854.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.61% to 13.04.
Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.
