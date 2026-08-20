Japanese stocks rebound as bond yields ease
Bond market concerns eased after the US Treasury said it would more than double its purchases of 10-, 20- and 30-year debt in the coming months. The move came after the US 30-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 earlier this week. Japans 10-year government bond yield also eased to around 2.84%, after touching a 30-year high of 2.95%.
Meanwhile, Japans trade deficit widened sharply in July as imports jumped to a record high, mainly due to higher crude oil purchases. Exports remained strong, helped by solid demand for AI-related chips.
Among major gainers, Kioxia Holdings rose 6%, SoftBank Group gained 3.1%, Toyota Motor advanced 4.3%, Nintendo climbed 2.4%, and Advantest added 1%.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:50 PM IST