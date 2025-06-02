Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Jardine Henderson reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 25.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.975.06 18 25.1826.38 -5 OPM %5.86-13.83 -2.462.96 - PBDT0.35-0.70 LP 0.620.78 -21 PBT0.35-0.70 LP 0.620.78 -21 NP0.40-1.32 LP 0.670.16 319

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 138.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 138.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 181.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries standalone net profit rises 181.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 726.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 726.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon