Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 88.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.51% to Rs 39.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 18.85% to Rs 16.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 171.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 88.28% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.