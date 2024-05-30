Marsons standalone net profit declines 86.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.69% to Rs 3.77 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 80.73% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 6.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Marsons declined 86.99% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.772.576.464.5615.9262.6518.1122.810.633.681.334.170.453.460.633.270.453.460.633.27