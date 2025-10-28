Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 51.62 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 57.14% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 51.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.6243.01 20 OPM %8.066.77 -PBDT3.762.55 47 PBT3.001.78 69 NP2.091.33 57
