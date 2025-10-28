NIIT consolidated net profit declines 88.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 104.95 croreNet profit of NIIT declined 88.42% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 104.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104.9590.71 16 OPM %-1.11-1.17 -PBDT12.1520.86 -42 PBT4.9015.20 -68 NP1.3711.83 -88
