Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 267.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.206.23267.26-7.051.226.15-3.440.60-8.700.19-8.20