Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 206.23 crore
Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 267.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales206.23267.26 -23 OPM %-7.051.22 -PBDT6.15-3.44 LP PBT0.60-8.70 LP NP0.19-8.20 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

