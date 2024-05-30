Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 185.81 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin rose 20.07% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 185.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 14.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 726.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 734.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
