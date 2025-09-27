Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaykay Enterprises arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Jaykay Enterprises arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Jaykay Enterprises announced that its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, has secured an order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Bharat Dynamics for manufacturing launcher tubes.

Jaykay Enterprises, part of the JK Group, is a premier provider of advanced defense technology and engineering solutions. The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of high-tech Defense, Aerospace, SpaceTech & MedTech components. Its expertise spans across additive manufacturing, prototyping, CNC machining, and composite engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Sales increased to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

 

Shares of Jaykay Enterprises rose 0.85% to settle at Rs 214.65 on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ramco Industries allots 32,500 equity shares under ESOS

Azad Engineering inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad India Mobility inks lease deal with Azad Coach Builders to set up electric bus facility

Bharat Forge, BEML and Data Patterns ink pact to jointly bid for AMCA project

Protean eGov CIO Dharmesh Parekh resigns

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

