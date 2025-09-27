Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protean eGov CIO Dharmesh Parekh resigns

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Protean eGov Technologies on Friday announced that its executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), Dharmesh Parekh, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Parekh also served as the head of Cloud Services at the company. Parekh tendered his resignation on September 26 and will continue in his role until 27 October 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Protean eGov Technologies is an IT solutions company engaged in developing digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.1% to Rs 23.85 crore on a 7.3% increase in net sales to Rs 210.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies fell 0.57% to settle at Rs 896.70 on Friday, 26 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

