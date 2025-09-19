Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94.45-cr LoI

Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94.45-cr LoI

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Jaykay Enterprises rose 5.45% to Rs 194.40 after its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts.

Jaykay Enterprises is engaged in additive manufacturing, prototyping, and 3D printing.

On the financial front, the company reported a 343.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.22 crore on a 223.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 55.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 87-cr order from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 87-cr order from Ultratech Cement

HFCL Ltd Slides 1.4%

HFCL Ltd Slides 1.4%

Adani Power Ltd Spurts 7.47%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Adani Power Ltd Spurts 7.47%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Rally as Intel Surges on Nvidia Deal; Jobless Claims Drop

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Rally as Intel Surges on Nvidia Deal; Jobless Claims Drop

Rupee extends weakness amid firm dollar overseas

Rupee extends weakness amid firm dollar overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon