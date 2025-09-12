Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd surged 10.68% to Rs 692.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25074 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd spiked 7.38% to Rs 163. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65820 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd soared 7.02% to Rs 266. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 6.95% to Rs 318.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd rose 6.76% to Rs 1637.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9454 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

