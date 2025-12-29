Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JD Cables bags Rs 9 crore cable supply order in Bihar & Jharkhand

JD Cables bags Rs 9 crore cable supply order in Bihar & Jharkhand

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

JD Cables announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 8.81 crore from reputed EPC contractors for cable supply operations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The contract entails the manufacture and supply of 831 km of cables across Bihar and Jharkhand, covering a wide range of products such as Aerial Bunched XLPE Cable, LT XLPE AB Cable, and Control Cable, including manufacturing, testing, and delivery.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors that cater to the power transmission and distribution sector.

The companys standalone net profit surged 384.1% to Rs 22.17 crore in FY25, driven by a 148.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 250.33 crore, compared with FY24.

 

Shares of JD Cables rose 0.64% to Rs 206 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank Slips 1.41%

Punjab National Bank Slips 1.41%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon