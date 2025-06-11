Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 368.43 croreNet profit of Vivriti Capital declined 5.06% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 368.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.05% to Rs 220.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.56% to Rs 1347.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales368.43302.91 22 1347.111023.97 32 OPM %70.0377.14 -73.4876.68 - PBDT80.8686.04 -6 307.38272.96 13 PBT76.5481.87 -7 290.63255.36 14 NP59.8963.08 -5 220.04191.26 15
