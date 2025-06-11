Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 5.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 368.43 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital declined 5.06% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 368.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.05% to Rs 220.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.56% to Rs 1347.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales368.43302.91 22 1347.111023.97 32 OPM %70.0377.14 -73.4876.68 - PBDT80.8686.04 -6 307.38272.96 13 PBT76.5481.87 -7 290.63255.36 14 NP59.8963.08 -5 220.04191.26 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

Benchmarks advance on global trade optimism; IT shares climb

Benchmarks advance on global trade optimism; IT shares climb

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Japan's Nikkei rise 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei rise 0.55%

China's benchmark gains 0.52%

China's benchmark gains 0.52%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon