Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 241.58 crore

Net loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 33.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 241.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.241.58239.4629.6833.69-7.67108.82-45.4782.37-33.3965.95

