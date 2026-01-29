Macfos consolidated net profit rises 103.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.25% to Rs 78.89 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 103.62% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.25% to Rs 78.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.78.8945.8010.198.177.973.947.563.715.622.76

