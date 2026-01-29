Macfos consolidated net profit rises 103.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.25% to Rs 78.89 croreNet profit of Macfos rose 103.62% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.25% to Rs 78.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales78.8945.80 72 OPM %10.198.17 -PBDT7.973.94 102 PBT7.563.71 104 NP5.622.76 104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST