SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 45.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 5127.26 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 45.25% to Rs 556.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 383.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 5127.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4618.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5127.264618.6926.1727.00782.99566.39749.11517.63556.64383.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News