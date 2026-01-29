Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 45.25% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 45.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 5127.26 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 45.25% to Rs 556.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 383.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 5127.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4618.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5127.264618.69 11 OPM %26.1727.00 -PBDT782.99566.39 38 PBT749.11517.63 45 NP556.64383.23 45

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

