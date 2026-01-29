Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 123.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 123.08% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.371.5159.1269.540.420.500.410.490.290.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News