Symphony reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.03% to Rs 179.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony reported to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.03% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.179.00242.0016.2011.9837.0034.0035.0028.0020.00-10.00

