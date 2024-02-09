Jindal Stainless inks MoU with MSME Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam

For manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments

The aim of the MoU is to capitalise on Jindal Stainless' expertise in strategic material supply and the manufacturing capabilities of the MSME Technology Centre. It is also aimed at encouraging and supporting the local MSMEs by partnering with them for the production orders. The products resulting from this MoU will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters. The collaboration will significantly enhance the manufacturing of essential components and sub-assemblies crucial for the development of equipment across defence, aerospace, and other industries.

Jindal Stainless today inked a deal with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments.