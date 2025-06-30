Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

Jindal Steel commissions first galvanizing line at Angul Complex

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its first continuous galvanising line (CGL 1) at its Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha.

The company stated that the commissioning of this line would mark a significant expansion in its coated steel product offerings.

The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and ZINKALUME brands, catering to various industries including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction.

CGL 1 can process steel thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 1.50 mm and widths from 700 mm to 1400 mm. This advanced setup ensures high precision and consistent quality for a variety of applications.

 

The line also offers thinner HR galvanised coils (1.001.50 mm) for the tube industry, silos, tank farms, and pre-engineered buildings, as well as high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.

Jindal Steel further said that it would add another 6 MTPA crude steel capacity at the Angul plant this year, taking the total capacity to 12 MTPA by the end of 2025.

Jindal Steel and Power offers a product portfolio that caters to markets across the entire steel value chain.

On a consolidated basis, Jindal Steel & Power reported net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 935.37 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales declined 2.25% YoY to Rs 13183.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 939 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

