Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1260.4, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 47.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1260.4, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Jindal Steel Ltd has gained around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12740.2, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1264, up 2.69% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 39.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 47.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 28.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.