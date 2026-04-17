Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1510.4, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 7.08% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1510.4, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 9.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31817.5, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1510.6, up 1.71% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 9.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 7.08% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.