Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 20.56% to Rs 1340.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1686.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 13617.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12588.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13617.8412588.3420.8520.882541.972354.051859.051766.551340.151686.94