SIS standalone net profit declines 30.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of SIS declined 30.92% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 1183.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1070.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1183.111070.185.575.6847.0744.4829.3431.3528.4041.11