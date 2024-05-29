Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1044.9, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 99.87% in last one year as compared to a 22.24% rally in NIFTY and a 67.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1044.9, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 22778.2. The Sensex is at 74696.12, down 0.63%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 12.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9815.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1049.2, down 0.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

