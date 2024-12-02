Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 917.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% gain in NIFTY and a 26.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 917.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24184. The Sensex is at 79872.83, up 0.09%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 0.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9034, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 922.2, up 1.27% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 34.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% gain in NIFTY and a 26.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin bets big on war: Russia approves $126 billion defence budget for 2025

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 100pts, Nifty above 24,150; Smallcap shares outperform

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

LIVE news updates: Govt scraps windfall tax on petrol, diesel exports

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee calls for UN peacekeeping in Bangladesh amid violence

Hardik Pandya

MI have the facilities where young talent can flourish - Hardik Pandya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon