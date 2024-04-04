Sensex (    %)
                             
Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2975, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.82% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2975, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has dropped around 0.89% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11774 shares today, compared to the daily average of 59100 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 30.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

