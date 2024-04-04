Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 574.75, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 169.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.82% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

