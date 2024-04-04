Sensex (    %)
                             
REC Ltd soars 0.39%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.9, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 304.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.9, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. REC Ltd has risen around 2.36% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21197.25, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 477.7, up 0.13% on the day. REC Ltd is up 304.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 9.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

