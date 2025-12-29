Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Steel rises on plans to double Raigarh facility's steel production capacity by 2028

Jindal Steel rises on plans to double Raigarh facility's steel production capacity by 2028

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Jindal Steel advanced 1.83% to Rs 1004.60 after the company announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility.

This expansion would double the companys existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India.

As part of this project, Jindal Steel will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades.

This will enable the manufacture of larger, heavier, and more complex parallel flange sections required for next-generation infrastructure and energy projects.

 

The company currently manufactures parallel flange sections ranging from 100 mm to 900 mm, with sectional weights of up to 333 kg per metre. With the ongoing expansion, production capability will extend to ultra-heavy sections reaching 1,100 mm depth and 1,500 kg per metre.

Subrat Panda, Head Structures & CSB, Jindal Steel, said: "Doubling our structural steel capacity at Raigarh is a strategic step towards building long-term domestic capability for large and complex projects.

With the ability to manufacture the largest parallel flange sections in India, we are enabling faster execution, improved design efficiency, and reduced dependence on imports for critical infrastructure and energy applications."

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of Jindal Group, an industrial powerhouse which has a strong presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors globally.

The scrip fell 1.03% to currently trade at Rs 976.34 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

