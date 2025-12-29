Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag secures large EPC order from Saudi Water Authority

VA Tech Wabag secures large EPC order from Saudi Water Authority

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

VA Tech Wabag has received a letter of award from the Saudi Water Authority for a large repeat EPC order to build a 50 MLD advanced BWRO plant at Aljouf, Saudi Arabia.

Under the order, Wabag will design, supply, construct and commission the BWRO plant within 14 months. The facility will treat raw water sourced from borewell fields containing rare elements and will feature a robust pre-treatment system using ceramic membrane technology, followed by micron cartridge filtration and reverse osmosis to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable water supply for the region.

The company said it has received the LoA and contracting formalities will commence shortly. The effective date for the start of project execution will be announced after the contract is signed.

 

Commenting on this development, Phani Sathish Kadiyala, Country Manager & Branch GM KSA said, We are honoured to receive this repeat order from our esteemed customer, SWA, and sincerely thank them for their continued confidence in WABAG. This award reflects the Kingdoms proactive adoption of next-generation water treatment technologies and further reinforces WABAGs leadership in advanced technology solutions such as BWRO, SWRO, and recycle-and-reuse systems. We remain fully committed to delivering this state-of-the-art facility to the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance, aligned with the Kingdoms Vision and its focus on sustainable, technology-driven water infrastructure.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

Also Read

North Korea's Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un tests long-range cruise missile over West Sea

Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29

Stock Market LIVE: D-St flat; Nifty tests 26k; Metal stocks gain as Silver tops $80; VIX up 5%

Coupang

South Korea's Coupang to pay $1.1 bn after data breach hits 34 mn users

netflix, streaming, television, online video, tv

Americans watch fewer new TV shows, turn more to free streaming platforms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Class battleships may not be a big hit: Why experts are doubtful

The company reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 1,283.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JD Cables bags Rs 9 crore cable supply order in Bihar & Jharkhand

JD Cables bags Rs 9 crore cable supply order in Bihar & Jharkhand

Punjab National Bank Slips 1.41%

Punjab National Bank Slips 1.41%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon