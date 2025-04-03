Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock further invest Rs 66.5 cr in Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock have each, today subscribed to and have been allotted 6,65,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers (a 50:50 Joint Venture between the Company and BlackRock) (JV), for cash at par, aggregating Rs.66.5 crore. JV will utilise the amount to fund its business operations. The aggregate investment in the JV till date is Rs. 84.5 crore.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

