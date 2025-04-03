Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of Wonder WallCare

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 03 April 2025

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 03 April 2025 has approved the purchase of 100% equity of Wonder WallCare at an Enterprise Value not exceeding Rs. 235 crore. The Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with the existing shareholders of Wonder WallCare. The deal is expected to close in the next 90 days, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and compliances.

This acquisition gives UltraTech, access to a new state-of-the-art 6 lac MT per annum manufacturing plant for wall putty and related products at Rajsamand - Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The plant is situated at the pithead of large high quality raw material reserves, and in close proximity to the Company's existing putty manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan. Constructed in 2022-23, this plant is one of the largest single location putty manufacturing sites in India, with a capability to ramp up its capacities in future. This acquisition will help the Company expand its putty and Value-Added Products' production capacity, in the highly competitive and fragmented putty manufacturing market in India.

 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

