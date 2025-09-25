Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session



Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.88, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 19.64% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.88, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost around 0.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35506.7, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 206.69, down 0.55% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd tumbled 24.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 19.64% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

